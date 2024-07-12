Vitalii Markitan, assistant director of Odesa theater, died at front. PHOTO

Vitaliy Markytan, assistant director of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Theatre named after V. Vasylko, was killed in the fighting for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on the theatre's Facebook page

Vitaliy Markitan has been defending Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

"Vitaliy has been working at our theatre since 2021. And during this time, he became a close person to the Vasylkiv community. It is bitter to realise that we will never be able to create together again, and we will not be able to thank him for his protection," the theatre said in a statement.

Before the Ukrainian Theatre in Odesa, Vitaliy Markitan worked at the Mykolaiv National Academic Ukrainian Drama and Musical Comedy Theatre.

Read more on Censor.NET: Opera singer, musician and actor Ihor Voronka was killed in the fighting for Ukraine. Photo report