Police captain Dmytro Petrenko was killed in Donetsk region as result of Russian drone attack on his official car. PHOTO
Police officer Dmytro Petrenko was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of an enemy drone attack on his official vehicle.
This was announced by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of a Russian drone hitting his official car, a community police officer of the Community Relations Sector of the Prevention Department of the Pokrovskyi District Police Department, 38-year-old police captain Dmytro Petrenko, who was working on his territory, sustained life-threatening injuries.
The deceased officer is survived by his wife, daughter and son, and parents.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password