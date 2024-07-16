Powerful explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: there is partial blackout in city. PHOTO

On the night of 16 July, at least five explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, after which electricity was cut off in some parts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

He noted that at least two hits were recorded between the Nevskyi microdistrict and the Agrobase in the direction of Manhush village.

"Apparently, it was another air defence system that 'shot down' everything. According to the nature of the attack, first the air defence bases were exposed, and then the air defence systems themselves accepted the gifts," he said.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, there is preliminary information about the hit or fall of debris in the area of the Bilosaraiska Spit and Melekine, Mariupol district.

There is also a partial power outage in the town. There is a complete blackout in the central district of Novoselivka.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 12 July, explosions were also heard in Mariupol. At that time, there were reports of hits near the airport.

