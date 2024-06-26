Another Russian tanker was spotted in port of occupied Mariupol. Presumably, it stores fuel for needs of invaders - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

Another Russian tanker has been spotted in captured Mariupol. It is the fourth to enter the local port in recent days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"Yesterday (25 June - ed.) at 20:00, the tanker entered the port and moored. The situation is similar to the previous case, without total traffic around," he said.

This time, according to Andriushchenko, they were able to thoroughly inspect and analyze the condition of the tanks directly opposite the tanker's berth.

Read more on Censor.NET: Another Russian tanker spotted in Mariupol port - Andriushchenko. PHOTO.

"There are large tanks here that were damaged during the battle for Mariupol. However, they are now in a state of repair and have been repainted," said the mayor's adviser.

Given the place of mooring and the close proximity, Andriushchenko believes that it is on this tanker that the Russian invaders are storing fuel.

"For what needs - well, even the Navy spokesman agreed that it is clearly not for civilian shipping," he concluded.





See also Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: Air defense of the Nazis is working. VIDEO+PHOTO report