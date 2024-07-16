ENG
Russian FAB-500 bomb found in field in Donetsk region - SES. PHOTOS

A Russian FAB-500 bomb was found in one of the wheat fields.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The bomb was found by employees of an agricultural enterprise.

The SES sappers seized the dangerous munition and destroyed it by detonating it in a special place.

Російську авіабомбу ФАБ-500 виявили у полі на Донеччині
