Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy launched rocket attacks on Barvinkove and Oleksiivka village in Bohodukhiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region

on 20 July at about 3:15 the enemy launched a rocket attack on Barvinkove, Izium district. More than 50 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. Two men aged 48 and 69 were killed. Four people were injured: two men and two women. According to preliminary data, the enemy fired three Iskander missiles at the town.

On 19 July, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on an agricultural enterprise in Oleksiivka village, Bohodukhiv district. Wheat and structural elements of the warehouse were burning. The Russian Armed Forces had previously fired a Kh-59 missile at the village.

