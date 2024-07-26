In Mariupol, occupiers erected monument to Russian soldier who killed civilians. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders erected a monument to Eduard Dyakonov, a murderer of local residents who took part in the occupation of the city.

The Mariupol City Council reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"A bust of Russian soldier Eduard Dyakonov was installed on one of the sections of Myru Avenue where the invaders are making a 'heroes' alley'. He was from Irkutsk and took part in the capture of Mariupol and the killing of civilians. He died here," the city council said.

It is noted that now the invaders are trying to make a "hero" out of the killer and impose this on the people of Mariupol who survived the Russian shelling.

Watch more: Ruscists completely dismantled camp in occupied Mariupol, destroyed all the trees. VIDEO

"Every family has fallen relatives, friends and colleagues. At the same time, the occupiers are trying to Russify the occupied Mariupol as much as possible and destroy everything that reminds us of its belonging to Ukraine," the city council stressed.

They recalled that the occupiers had already dismantled the monument to the Holodomor victims and defenders of Ukraine and destroyed all the murals.

Instead, the occupiers are erecting memorials to the murderers and are already conducting surveys on monuments to Lenin, Stalin and Catherine II.

Read more: Residents of Mariupol are under total pressure from occupiers, almost 99% of city’s population has passed filter - Andriushchenko