Odesa doctors who made false diagnoses for draft dodgers to be tried. PHOTOS

At the Primary Health Care Center in Odesa, the head of the outpatient clinic, involving a doctor and two nurses, put in place a system for producing documents that allowed people to evade military service and go abroad. 20 episodes were documented.

This was reported by the press service of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Prosecutors of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office in Odesa have sent to court an indictment against four doctors from one of Odesa's primary healthcare centres who organised a scheme to issue fake medical documents for people liable for military service," the statement said.

They are charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations in carrying out mobilisation activities and forgery of official documents committed by an organised group of persons (Article 114-1, part 1, Article 358, part 3, Article 366, part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the organiser, the head of the outpatient clinic, engaged a doctor and two nurses to produce documents that allowed her to evade military service and travel abroad.

The accomplices offered "services" in the preparation and issuance of medical documents, the preparation of fictitious medical histories and assistance in obtaining disability groups.

They used forged seals and letterheads of medical institutions to create medical records, and the employees themselves entered information into such documents on behalf of other specialised medical professionals.

The cost of the "services" ranged from USD 5,000 to USD 7,000, depending on the package of documents.

The investigation documented 20 episodes of criminal activity of the doctors.

At the request of the prosecutor, the organiser of the fraud is in custody.





As a reminder, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the most active attempts to illegally cross the border by men with military service obligations were recorded on the border with Romania and Moldova.