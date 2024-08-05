Russia tried to hit Ukraine with North Korean missile, it did not reach its target - Defense Express. PHOTO

After a pause of 5 months, Russia resumed the use of long-range missile weapons received from the DPRK. In particular, during a massive attack on Ukraine on 31 July, the occupiers used a North Korean-made ballistic missile.

This is reported by the Defense Express portal, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the launch was recorded from the territory of the Russian Federation in the direction of Bila Tserkva, but the missile did not reach its target. It fell on the territory of Kyiv region, probably after an explosion in the air.

According to the journalists, debris with markings that correspond to the previously discovered remains of KN-23 ballistic missiles, which Russia used to strike Ukraine in early 2024, was found at the site of the missile crash.

The publication published a photo of the debris.

The article notes that the last recorded case of Russian use of North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine was on 27 February 2024. Thus, Russia has resumed the use of long-range missile weapons from the DPRK after a pause of 5 months.

"It is now known that the North Korean ballistic missiles that Russia has acquired for strikes against Ukraine have warheads with high explosive payloads with a capacity of up to 1000 kilograms of TNT equivalent. At the same time, the maximum range of these missiles is up to 650 kilometres," the portal writes.

Relations between Russia and North Korea

Earlier it was reported that in March 2024, Russia began direct fuel supplies to the DPRK in violation of the UN sanctions regime.

The supplies are apparently made in exchange for shells and missiles that Moscow needs to shell Ukraine.

At the end of last year, it was reported that, according to US data confirmed by satellite images, North Korea had delivered more than a thousand containers of ammunition to Russia.

On 19 June, during Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea, a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was signed, which provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against Russia or the DPRK.

In July, South Korea's Defence Ministry stated that Russia had already received more than 5 million artillery rounds and dozens of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea for use in the war against Ukraine.

