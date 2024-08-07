SBI exposes military unit official who organized remote service for subordinates and received cash payments for it. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to the deputy commander of a military unit from Odesa region. According to preliminary data, during the operation of the scheme, the offenders managed to take on the staff more than 20 people and receive up to UAH 20 million from them.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"The defendant, together with his accomplices, whose identities are still being established by the investigation, organised a scheme under which some military servicemen of the unit were at home, while, according to the documents, they were on duty and received appropriate financial support for this," the statement said.









Read more: Cabinet of Ministers extends range of persons eligible to receive one-time financial aid in case of death of serviceman

It was established that these servicemen gave their salary bank cards to the organisers of the scheme, who received all payments instead. According to preliminary data, during the operation of the scheme, the dealers managed to take on the staff more than 20 people and receive up to UAH 20 million from them.

Details of the detention

On 2 August 2024, the SBI, together with the National Police, detained the deputy commander of a military unit and some servicemen. During the searches, firearms and ammunition, drugs and over $118,000 were found and seized.

The deputy commander was chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail.













Read more: Financial support for servicemen of Armed Forces of Ukraine - explanation of Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the SBI, the investigation is ongoing, and other persons involved in the organisation of the scheme are being identified. Measures are being taken to seize the property of the defendants to compensate for the damage caused to the state.