She was spying on defensive lines of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk sector: SSU detains Russian informant. PHOTOS

SSU detained another informant of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. The offender passed to the aggressor the locations of defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

As noted, the enemy was most interested in the coordinates of the fortifications and combat positions of the artillery, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

The ruscists needed intelligence to prepare combat operations to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops on the hottest frontline.

"To obtain intelligence, the Russian special service remotely engaged its informant, a resident of Novohrodivka. To carry out the enemy's task, the woman walked around the territory of the frontline community, where she recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders," the SSU said.

The defendant also "in the dark" obtained the information she needed during domestic conversations with residents of nearby villages.





She sent the information she received via messenger to Russian intelligence through a "liaison" - a militant of the Russian occupation group fighting on the eastern front.

The SSU CI exposed the enemy informant in a timely manner, documented her criminal actions and detained her in her own home.

At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, the occupiers engaged the suspect in cooperation in June this year through the Telegram channel, where she, on her own initiative, "leaked" the locations of the Defence Forces.

During the searches of the detainee's home, the SSU seized a mobile phone used by her in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia.





The SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces).

The offender is in custody. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

