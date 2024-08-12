ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10612 visitors online
News Photo
694 1

As result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed, 1 wounded. PHOTOS

On 12 August 2 people died and 1 was wounded in the shelling in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Russian troops killed a 35-year-old woman and wounded a 40-year-old man in Kostiantynivka.

In addition, 1 private house was destroyed and 5 were damaged, as well as an industrial building, a car and 2 power lines.

Also, 1 person was killed by hostile fire in Toretsk today.

Read more: Russians attack Vovchansk with drone: Injuring man

Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 12 серпня
Зруйнований обстрілом будинок на Донеччині

Наслідки російського удару по Донецькій області

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region, two residents were wounded as a result of hostile shelling - a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 10 people were wounded, Russians shelled region 16 times. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13068) victims (977) Donetska region (3658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 