As result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed, 1 wounded. PHOTOS
On 12 August 2 people died and 1 was wounded in the shelling in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Russian troops killed a 35-year-old woman and wounded a 40-year-old man in Kostiantynivka.
In addition, 1 private house was destroyed and 5 were damaged, as well as an industrial building, a car and 2 power lines.
Also, 1 person was killed by hostile fire in Toretsk today.
Earlier it was reported that in the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region, two residents were wounded as a result of hostile shelling - a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.
