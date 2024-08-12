As result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed, 1 wounded. PHOTOS

On 12 August 2 people died and 1 was wounded in the shelling in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Russian troops killed a 35-year-old woman and wounded a 40-year-old man in Kostiantynivka.

In addition, 1 private house was destroyed and 5 were damaged, as well as an industrial building, a car and 2 power lines.

Also, 1 person was killed by hostile fire in Toretsk today.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region, two residents were wounded as a result of hostile shelling - a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.

