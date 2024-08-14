Consequences of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 37 localities. A total of 123 attacks were recorded.
This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the shelling injured two people, damaged 12 private houses, two of which are multi-apartment buildings, 6 private cars, an administrative building, a shop and a business, a hospital building, a farm, an outbuilding, a tractor and a warehouse.
In addition, as a result of the occupiers' attacks, another private residential building caught fire.
As reported earlier, the military has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometre border zone of Sumy Oblast.
