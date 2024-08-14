ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10606 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 584 0

Consequences of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 37 localities. A total of 123 attacks were recorded.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the shelling injured two people, damaged 12 private houses, two of which are multi-apartment buildings, 6 private cars, an administrative building, a shop and a business, a hospital building, a farm, an outbuilding, a tractor and a warehouse.

In addition, as a result of the occupiers' attacks, another private residential building caught fire.

Read more: Russian troops fire 45 times in Sumy region during day: 1 person killed, 2 wounded

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

Read more: RMA: 3800 people have been evacuated from frontline areas of Sumy region since beginning of fighting in Russia

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

Read more: In border communities of Sumy region, ruscists use up to 50 GBUs per day - RMA

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

As reported earlier, the military has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometre border zone of Sumy Oblast.

Author: 

shoot out (13068) police forces (1536) Sumska region (1115)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 