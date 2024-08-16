SSU exposes agent network of FSS in Kherson: They scouted AFU bases and spied on RMA officials. PHOTOS

An FSB agent group was exposed in Kherson, and three criminals were detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

All three participants acted separately from each other, but were "locked in" to a single curator from the Russian Federation.

He turned out to be a Russian, Oleksandr Kostin, the occupying "First Deputy Minister of Information Policy" in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region.

Thus, the offenders tried to fulfil the FSS's task of creating agent networks in Kherson.

"For this purpose, Kostin involved two of his subordinates from the occupation 'mini-information policy' as residents (heads) of the agent network. They remotely recruited three residents of Kherson. One of them worked for the aggressor during the occupation of the city, and after the liberation of the community, he "went into hiding".

At the direction of the residents of the agent group, the defendants reconnoitered the locations of the Defence Forces in the regional centre. The intelligence was needed by the Rashists to prepare missile and drone strikes on the locations of Ukrainian defenders. Among the priority targets of the enemy were the firing positions of mobile air defence firing groups, as well as the bases of the Security Service, National Police and Prosecutor's Office," the statement said.

The agents also spied on the RMA officials. The FSB planned to use the information obtained to intimidate representatives of the RMA through personal threats of physical violence.

The defendants, planning to attract the maximum number of "like-minded people" from the right-bank part of Kherson region, created a Telegram channel that functioned allegedly on behalf of the pro-Russian underground in the regional centre.

Potential participants were urged by the administrators of the hostile Internet resource to "leak" the coordinates of the Defence Forces and personal information about Ukrainian defenders.

However, the SSU disrupted these plans. During the searches, the SSU seized mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of criminal activity.

The offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Kostin's criminal actions were classified in absentia under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), and two of his FSS accomplices were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

