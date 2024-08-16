She was unable to leave due to health problems: Woman was returned from occupation in Zaporizhzhia.. PHOTOS

A woman was returned from the temporarily occupied territories who was unable to travel to the territory controlled by Ukraine due to health problems.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ombudsman's Office together with partners successfully organised the departure of a woman with limited mobility from the temporarily occupied territory to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The Ukrainian woman lived in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region. She could not leave the occupation on her own due to health problems. The woman needs special care and mobility aids.



This is a difficult case of return, when we had to take care of special conditions for transportation. We succeeded and now the citizen is reunited with her family," Lubinets said.

Read more: In near future, exchange of prisoners in "all for all" format with Russia will not take place, despite operation of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region of Russian Federation - Lubinets





