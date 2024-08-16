ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12753 visitors online
News Photo War
1 615 0

She was unable to leave due to health problems: Woman was returned from occupation in Zaporizhzhia.. PHOTOS

A woman was returned from the temporarily occupied territories who was unable to travel to the territory controlled by Ukraine due to health problems.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ombudsman's Office together with partners successfully organised the departure of a woman with limited mobility from the temporarily occupied territory to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The Ukrainian woman lived in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region. She could not leave the occupation on her own due to health problems. The woman needs special care and mobility aids.

This is a difficult case of return, when we had to take care of special conditions for transportation. We succeeded and now the citizen is reunited with her family," Lubinets said.

Read more: In near future, exchange of prisoners in "all for all" format with Russia will not take place, despite operation of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region of Russian Federation - Lubinets

Із окупації повернули маломобільну жінку
Із окупації повернули маломобільну жінку
Із окупації повернули маломобільну жінку

лубінець

Author: 

occupation (1869) return (107) invalidity (50) Dmytro Lubinets (228)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 