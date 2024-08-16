ENG
16 787 24

Fair end of "SMO", "Kursk" salad, "multi-move combination". Fresh photo jokes from "Censor.NET"

фотожаба

A fair end to SMO (Special Military Operation - ed.note)

фотожаба

Today's Russia

фотожаба

Liberation from slavery

фотожаба

You should have thought of it earlier...

фотожаба

"Multi-move combination"

фотожаба

Square for Heroes

фотожаба

State of affairs

фотожаба

How the Cossacks stopped Nord Stream

фотожаба

By analogy...

фотожаба

Soon...

фотожаба

Bureaucracy again...

фотожаба

New chevrons

фотожаба

Quotes from the greats

фотожаба

In brief...

фотожаба

Dishes of national Russian cuisine

фотожаба

Reboot

фотожаба

And there is nowhere else to go...

фотожаба

"From Kursk to Kursk"

Author: 

Medvedev (87) politics (49) Putin (3176) Russia (11705) collages (26)
