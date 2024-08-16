16 787 24
Fair end of "SMO", "Kursk" salad, "multi-move combination". Fresh photo jokes from "Censor.NET"
A fair end to SMO (Special Military Operation - ed.note)
Today's Russia
Liberation from slavery
You should have thought of it earlier...
"Multi-move combination"
Square for Heroes
State of affairs
How the Cossacks stopped Nord Stream
By analogy...
Soon...
Bureaucracy again...
New chevrons
Quotes from the greats
In brief...
Dishes of national Russian cuisine
Reboot
And there is nowhere else to go...
"From Kursk to Kursk"
