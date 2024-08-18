The monument to Soviet tyrant Vladimir Lenin in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia, is still standing. Earlier, the media reported that it had been demolished.

This is reported by BBC Ukraine.

It is noted that on Friday, 16 August, the media spread information about the demolition of a monument to Lenin in the Russian city of Sudzha, which is currently controlled by the Ukrainian military.

However, BBC journalists found out that the facility was still standing, but it was damaged.

"The BBC has been able to verify this information. Our source in Sudzha sent us a video taken on the afternoon of 17 August, which shows the monument in place, albeit somewhat having holes due to fighting," the statement said.

According to Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the National Security and Defence Committee, the People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People party, it would be illegal if Ukrainians demolished the monument. According to him, such actions could be regarded as a violation of international humanitarian law.

"We should definitely not allow this. I think that after the military commandant's office is established, the commandant and his subordinates will make sure that cultural monuments, no matter how much we like or dislike them, are not demolished or humanitarian law is not violated. This may be regarded as a violation of international humanitarian law," Venislavskyi said.

