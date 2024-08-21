ENG
New satellite photos of fire at oil depot in Rostov region of the RF after Ukrainian drone attack. PHOTO

A fire has been burning at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, Russia, for four days after a Ukrainian drone attack.

This is evidenced by new satellite images, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Пожежа на нафтобазі в Ростовській області
Пожежа на нафтобазі в Ростовській області

According to an OSINT analyst who writes on the social network X under the nickname MT_Anderson, the fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, 4 are partially intact, and the fate of 44 more is unknown, as they are still hidden from satellites by thick smoke.

As a reminder, on 18 August, the Kavkaz oil depot in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.

Later, it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.

