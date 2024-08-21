New satellite photos of fire at oil depot in Rostov region of the RF after Ukrainian drone attack. PHOTO
A fire has been burning at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, Russia, for four days after a Ukrainian drone attack.
This is evidenced by new satellite images, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.
According to an OSINT analyst who writes on the social network X under the nickname MT_Anderson, the fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, 4 are partially intact, and the fate of 44 more is unknown, as they are still hidden from satellites by thick smoke.
As a reminder, on 18 August, the Kavkaz oil depot in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.
Later, it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.
