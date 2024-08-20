Consequences of "Shaheds" attack on industrial facility in Ternopil region. PHOTOS

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility in Ternopil region that was attacked by Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the enemy attacked one of the industrial facilities in the region. A fire broke out. More than 90 rescuers, 21 pieces of equipment and 2 fire trains were engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The fire has now been contained. Elimination is underway.



Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries," the statement said.









Earlier it was reported that on the night of 20 August 2024, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. During the air raid, explosions were heard in some regions, including Ternopil. In the morning, Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal urged residents to close their windows, as the smell of burning could be felt in the air.

Later, it became known that the Russians had launched a drone strike on an industrial facility in Ternopil.

