At night, Russian Federation shelled Izium district of Kharkiv region: bodies of 2 people were recovered from rubble. PHOTOS
A Russian attack on the private sector in the Kharkiv region killed 2 people.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional State Emergency Service.
"Last night, the enemy struck a frontline settlement of Borivska community in Izium district with a guided aerial bomb. Private residential buildings were destroyed. In addition, a fire broke out in a building of 80 square meters. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two dead people from the rubble of the destroyed house: a man born in 1963 and a woman born in 1965," the statement said.
