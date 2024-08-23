Occupiers attack Nikopol district with various types of weapons: Infrastructure, houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 23 August, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using a variety of weapons. They shelled with artillery, attacked with kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrov communities were under fire.
The attacks damaged infrastructure, two private houses, a shop, and a power line. A greenhouse was destroyed.
It is reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.
