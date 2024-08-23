ENG
News Photo
15 447 28

Real dove of peace, just end for Putin, prophecy. Fresh photo jokes from Censor. NET

фотожаба

A fair ending

фотожаба

Design of the monument to Volodymyr Small. Sculptor S. Leshchenko. Museum of Historical Decisions at the Ministry of Unity of Ukraine 2024

фотожаба

Indeed...

фотожаба

Beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border

фотожаба

That's it!

фотожаба

It is a must!

фотожаба

Fairy tales for fools

фотожаба

Changing the rhetoric

фотожаба

Support and all possible assistance

фотожаба

Everything can change

фотожаба

True love

фотожаба

and more to come...

фотожаба

Nothing is clear...

фотожаба

Prophecy

фотожаба

A true dove of peace

