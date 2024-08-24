Day in Kharkiv region: Two dead and three injured, three districts of region were under shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Kupyansk districts. Two people were killed and three others injured in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, last night at 01:06 Russians shelled Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, the roof of a house was on fire.

Shelling over the past day

22:41 Kharkiv district, Nova Kazachia village. The shelling destroyed a garage, an outbuilding, and 2 motorcycles.

19:20 Bohodukhiv district, Odnorobivka village. A household building burned down as a result of the shelling.

19:10 Kupiansk. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

16:00 Kupiansk district, Kucherivka village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

15:00 Bohodukhiv district, in front of Orishanka village. As a result of the shelling, forest litter in the area of 8 hectares and grass in the area of 4 hectares were burned.

13:30 Bohodukhiv district, the village of Odnorobivka. As a result of the shelling (5 hits) a two-storey apartment building and power lines were damaged.

12:20 Kupiansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. As a result of the shelling, the grass was burning. The house was damaged. 2 men aged 51 and 58 years died. Three women of 45, 63, 85 years old were injured.

10:45 Kupiansk district, Novoosynove village. A country house was burning as a result of the shelling.

On 22 and 23 August, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, rescuers unblocked the bodies of two dead women aged 61 and 43. The shelling took place on 21 August.

Read: Rashists shelled Kupyansk-Knotted: 2 killed, 2 wounded



