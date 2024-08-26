ENG
Russian Federation strikes at dacha co-operative in Dnipropetrovsk region: Man was killed. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled a dacha co-operative in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a man. Another man was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian invaders attacked a dacha cooperative. Two country houses were destroyed, 4 houses and an outbuilding were damaged. There was also a fire. A country house and grass on an area of 50 square metres were on fire.

"The attack killed a man born in 1955. Another man who was under the rubble was also rescued. He was taken out by rescuers and handed over to medics," the statement said.

Read more: Missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: several fires, one man killed

Наслідки удару РФ по Дніпропетровщині 26 серпня
