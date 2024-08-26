Ministry of Defense has authorized unmanned multipurpose transporter for operation in Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has approved the BoarTAC, a domestically produced universal unmanned multipurpose forward-looking transporter, for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Remotely operated by an operator, the versatile multi-purpose transporter can deliver ammunition and supplies. The multifunctional platform with special mounts is capable of evacuating the wounded. In addition, it can be used to carry out mine clearance with the help of attachments. Or vice versa - to set up minefields.

The ground robotic complex can also become a mobile firepower, as it is possible to integrate remotely controlled combat modules equipped with grenade launchers and machine guns. The transporter can also be used as a kamikaze drone. Thanks to its wide tracks with large tracks and a protective bumper, the robot can overcome off-road terrain, ditches, and shallow water obstacles. It can carry about 200 kg of cargo or pull a trailer of the same weight.