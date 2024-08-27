ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12288 visitors online
News Photo War
2 752 0

Consequences of "shaheds’" attack on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones at night.

The results were made public by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, it was reported about the attack of the "Shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia. As a result, 2 people died - a man and a woman. Four people are in hospital.

See more: At night, occupants struck at residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. PHOTOS

Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Запоріжжя

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (495) shoot out (13068) Fedorov Ivan (213)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 