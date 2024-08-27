Consequences of "shaheds’" attack on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones at night.

The results were made public by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, it was reported about the attack of the "Shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia. As a result, 2 people died - a man and a woman. Four people are in hospital.

