The Russian army has built another pontoon crossing over the Seym River in the Kursk region.

Journalists note that this is the fifth crossing built by the Russians. The Russian army set up it in the village of Zvanoye, two kilometers downstream of the Seym River from the stationary bridge, which was previously damaged by shelling from the AFU.

The publication published the relevant satellite images dated August 26.

The media outlet notes that earlier, Russian troops had set up similar crossings across the Seym River in the village of Karyzh, between Zvanoye and the village of Glushkove, and east of Glushkove.

The bridge in Karizha is currently partially under water. This may have been done for camouflage, or it may have been attacked. Two other pontoon bridges were also shelled.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Defence Forces recently destroyed the third and last bridge over the Seim River near Karyzh in the Kursk region of Russia.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying bridge crossings of Russian troops in the Kursk region.

