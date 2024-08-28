Chasiv Yar destroyed by Russians: burnt buildings, shell craters and ruins. PHOTOS

The soldiers of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo, together with their comrades from other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, continue to hold back the enemy's superior forces from attacking Chasiv Yar. The town was destroyed by Russian invaders.

This is stated on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.

"Burnt-out buildings, shell craters, ruins and broken trees are, unfortunately, a common sight in any settlement where the occupiers come," the statement said.





The enemy's superior forces are advancing on Chasiv Yar, and are being held back by the soldiers of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, together with their comrades from other units. The soldiers massively destroy enemy infantry and equipment.

"Civilians remain in the city. The battle is continuing. Chasiv Yar is Ukraine," the brigade stressed.





Earlier it was reported that a new battalion, the Kharakternyky, was formed in the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo from former prisoners. It will soon start performing combat missions.

