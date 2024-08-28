More than dozen enemy cluster munitions were found and destroyed in Zhytomyr region after Russian attack. PHOTOS

Hostile cluster munitions were found in Zhytomyr region after a massive combined Russian attack on Ukraine on 26 August.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, Censor.NET reports.

The work on detection, seizure and destruction of explosive items is ongoing. In total, over the course of a day, explosive experts in Zhytomyr region seized 14 such munitions. All of them were taken away and destroyed in a safe place.

Law enforcers urge citizens to follow mine safety rules.

"Even one such 'bullet' can cause irreparable damage, as it can be triggered by the slightest impact or careless movement... Under no circumstances should you pick up or carry any unknown objects, especially if you are near the places of shelling or falling debris. If you find them, move to a safe distance and call the police (102) or the State Emergency Service (101)," the statement said.

As a reminder, on Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones.

On the night of 27 August, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed-type attack drones, five cruise missiles and 60 drones were destroyed.

