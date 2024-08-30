ENG
Russians attacked Kharkiv with five GABs from Su-34 aircraft from Belgorod region - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Friday, 30 August, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with five guided bombs from a Su-34 aircraft. The bombs were launched from Dubovoe, Belgorod region, which is 25 km from the Ukrainian border.

The head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, said this during a briefing, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

"Investigators and prosecutors have established that these GABs were launched from the village of Dubovoe in Belgorod region. This settlement is located 25 km from the state border. In this case, the enemy used a Su-34 aircraft," said the head of the regional prosecutor's office.

Filchakov also noted that the distance from the launch site to the nearest place where the bombs hit was 65 kilometres.

In turn, the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, noted that the occupiers had attacked Kharkiv with five D-30 UMPBs.

It is still being investigated whether these were 250kg or 500kg GABs.

"We will find out when we examine all the debris. We will be able to provide more detailed information in 2-3 hours," added Tymoshko.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office also showed photos of the consequences of the Russian shelling.

On the afternoon of 30 August, Russians shelled Kharkiv. As of 6:00 p.m., 5 people were reported dead and 47 injured.

