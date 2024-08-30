Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: Four injured, fire station, museum, administrative building, enterprise and power line are damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, the enemy threw ammunition at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region from UAVs and fired at the area with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.

Three women and a 52-year-old man were injured in the shelling. All will be treated at home.

In addition, there were several fires. Dry grass was burning, and the fire has been extinguished. A fire station, a museum, an administrative building, a transport company and a power line were damaged.

Also, 15 private houses, a dozen outbuildings were smashed, and one was destroyed. 20 poultry were killed.



The rest of the region reportedly remained calm.







Earlier, it was reported that Russians attacked the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people.