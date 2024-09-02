Ministry of Defense has authorized supply of Ukrainian armored personnel carrier "Khorunzhyi" to Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic armoured personnel carrier Khorunzhyi, which is the result of a deep modernisation of the Soviet APC-60.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Defence.

Modernisation

As noted, the hull of the Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which has improved the ballistic protection of the vehicle without increasing its weight. The hull is also protected around the perimeter from 7.62 mm bullets with a steel core, and the frontal armour can withstand shots from a large-calibre machine gun from a distance of 10 metres.

Security.

The design of the hull bottom and special mine-resistant seats protects the troops from the consequences of an explosive device equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

Power

"The Khorunzhy is much more powerful than the BTR-60, as instead of two 90-horsepower petrol engines, a 330-horsepower diesel engine is installed in the front of the new Ukrainian APC. It accelerates the combat vehicle to a speed of more than 80 km/h, and the capacity of the fuel tanks provides a range of more than five hundred kilometres.

A radically different body layout has improved ergonomics and convenience for landing, which is carried out through the aft part of the armoured vehicle.

Electronics

The new APC is equipped with modern electronics, video surveillance cameras, an air conditioning system and an autonomous generator that allows the armoured vehicle to operate when the engine is switched off.

Armament

The new Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier is equipped with a combat module with a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30x113 mm cannon.

Variations

The Khorunzhy armoured personnel carrier can be produced in six variants: a linear armoured personnel carrier, a personnel carrier, a sanitary evacuation vehicle, a repair and evacuation vehicle, a command and control vehicle and a self-propelled mortar vehicle.