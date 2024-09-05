Power engineer who was injured during massive shelling by Russia on 26 August dies. PHOTO

After more than a week of fighting for his life, electrician Viktor Palamarchuk, who was seriously injured during Russian shelling on 26 August, died in hospital.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian attacks claim the lives of power engineers again. After several days of fighting for his life, Viktor Palamarchuk, an electrician at the substation of the grid maintenance centre in the western region of Ukraine, died in hospital," the statement said.

"Ukrenergo" added that Viktor Palamarchuk would have turned 56 on 7 September.

Read more: Medic wounded during yesterday’s shelling of Kharkiv dies (updated)

Massive Russian attack on 26 August

On Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones.

Read more: Ukrainian Reuters journalist Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, wounded in Kramatorsk, is in serious condition