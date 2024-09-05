Number of people killed as result of Russian strike on Poltava increased to 54, 297 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTO

The death toll from the Russian attack on a school in Poltava has risen to 54.

As noted, another 297 people were injured.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with due regard to the safety component. It is likely that up to 5 more people may be under the rubble," the statement said.

We have already dismantled and removed 1760 tonnes of construction waste.

Russian attack on Poltava

On 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital, and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

