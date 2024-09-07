Russians shelled Myrovka and Marhanets communities with artillery, and attacked Nikopol with drones: One killed and one wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones, and air defence was deployed in the region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, today the enemy directed heavy artillery at Myrovka and Marhanets communities. A 76-year-old woman was killed in the latter. Another 60-year-old local resident was injured.



In total, several fires occurred in the settlements of these communities. Deadwood was burning. Three private houses and a fence were damaged. A cow and a dozen geese were killed.

The Russians attacked Nikopol itself with drones. Infrastructure and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

The head of the RMA also said that during the day, air defence was operating in the region. Our defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone.

