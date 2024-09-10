ENG
Two sappers explode on unexploded ordnance in Sumy region: one killed - SES. PHOTO

A sapper from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the Dnipropetrovsk region was killed by a shell detonation in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that a sapper driver was killed and another sapper was injured. He was hospitalised.

