Two sappers explode on unexploded ordnance in Sumy region: one killed - SES. PHOTO
A sapper from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the Dnipropetrovsk region was killed by a shell detonation in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that a sapper driver was killed and another sapper was injured. He was hospitalised.
