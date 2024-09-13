Consequences of Russian attack on Yampil in Sumy region: Two killed and nine wounded, administrative building, school, pharmacy, shop, bank are damaged. PHOTOS
Today, around 9am, the Russian army launched four bomb attacks on the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, the National Police spoke about the consequences of the attack and showed photos.
As noted, the Russian attack killed a 54- and a 60-year-old man, and injured nine other local residents.
In addition, an administrative building, a school, a pharmacy, a shop, a banking institution, two tractors and a car were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password