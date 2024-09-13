Consequences of Russian attack on Yampil in Sumy region: Two killed and nine wounded, administrative building, school, pharmacy, shop, bank are damaged. PHOTOS

Today, around 9am, the Russian army launched four bomb attacks on the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the National Police spoke about the consequences of the attack and showed photos.

As noted, the Russian attack killed a 54- and a 60-year-old man, and injured nine other local residents.

In addition, an administrative building, a school, a pharmacy, a shop, a banking institution, two tractors and a car were damaged.





Watch more: Volunteers of CF "Together for Ukraine" came under attack by ruscists from GABs in Sumy region. VIDEO







See more: Ruscists hit Yampil in Sumy region: 2 killed, 3 civilians wounded, including child. PHOTOS (updated)