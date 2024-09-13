Volunteers of CF "Together for Ukraine" came under attack by ruscists from GABs in Sumy region. VIDEO

On the morning of 13 September, Russian invaders attacked the Yampil community in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. Volunteers of the charitable foundation "Together for Ukraine" came under fire near the hospital.

It is noted that the volunteers came under fire while unloading relief consignments for the Yampil hospital.

In particular, according to them, two air bombs exploded 100 metres from the hospital.

According to the foundation, the volunteers and hospital staff were not seriously damaged, but the building of the medical facility itself had broken windows, and the vehicles and humanitarian aid itself were shattered by debris.

After the shelling, wounded locals, mostly women, children and the elderly, were brought to the hospital and treated in extreme conditions in the basement.

"Following the escalation of the situation in the Kursk region and the Sumy border area, the "Together for Ukraine" Foundation launched a mini-programme to provide hospitals in Sumy region with essential medicines, orthopaedic equipment and consumables. Including today's delivery to Yampil and previous supplies to medical facilities in Sumy, Khotyn, Shostka and Hlukhiv, the charity foundation has supplied about 10 tons of humanitarian aid worth UAH 8 million," the foundation said.

