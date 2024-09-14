UK intelligence releases photos of bridges destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region. PHOTOS

British intelligence showed satellite images of the bridges over the Seim River destroyed during Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the daily report of the UK Ministry of Defence.

"Ukraine continues to impede Russian logistics in the Kursk region with a series of strikes that destroyed road and pontoon bridges across the Seim River," the statement said.

Photos of the affected bridges taken in mid- and late August were also published.

As a reminder, on 10 September, Russian troops began counterattacks in the Kursk region. Over the course of two days, on 10 and 11 September, they captured several settlements northeast and south of Korenevo. Analysts stressed that Russian troops were trying to take more tactically advantageous positions during these initial counterattacks before launching a broad counter-offensive against Ukrainian forces operating northeast of Koreneve and near Sudzha.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 12 September that Russia's counter-offensive in the Kursk region was going according to Ukraine's plan.

Later, Zelenskyy said that Russia was seeking to deploy 60-70,000 troops to the Kursk region. In this direction, the Russian army launched a rapid offensive. At the same time, the president stressed that thanks to the Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region, Russia managed to stop the enemy in the Kharkiv sector and slow down the Russian advance in Donetsk region.






