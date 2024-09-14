Among released prisoners today are 51 employees of Ministry of Internal Affairs - Klymenko. PHOTO

Today, 103 Ukrainian soldiers, including 51 police officers, returned home as part of the exchange.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"There are 103 more of our heroes at home! Of these, 51 are from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 38 guardsmen, 8 border guards, 4 police officers and a rescuer. Our defenders are now safe and will soon hug their families," the statement said.

As noted, most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are also those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions. Those who bravely resisted the enemy in all the hottest areas.

See more: Units of MIA received women’s bulletproof vests for first time. PHOTOS

"Two exchanges in a row is a unique work of the entire team, which is making every effort to return all prisoners of war to their homeland...



We remember all our people and are working to bring them back," Klymenko added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders. According to Ombudsman Lubinets, the vast majority of the soldiers released today were held captive from the first days of the invasion.

As a reminder, on 13 September, 15 Azov soldiers were among the 49 soldiers returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange.