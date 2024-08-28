Units of MIA received women’s bulletproof vests for first time. PHOTOS
The Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1,170 women's bulletproof vests from the Global Security Sector Reform Facility.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.
The bulletproof vests with ballistic plates will be sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko thanked international partners for the new aid package and noted that for the first time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs units are receiving bulletproof vests adapted for women.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that due to special additional elements in the design, the vests will not cause discomfort and will provide the maximum level of protection during service.
