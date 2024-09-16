National Police investigators serve notice of suspicion to Russian serviceman who shot dead two Bucha residents for refusing to drink with him. PHOTO

National Police investigators have identified the Russian occupier who shot dead two civilians during the occupation of Bucha, Kyiv region, in the spring of 2022. The Russian invader faces life imprisonment for his crime.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, at the end of March 2022, an armed occupier detained a 75-year-old unarmed local resident for no reason. Together with the hostage, he broke into the house of another Bucha resident without warning and demanded to give him alcohol and drink with him.

The 63-year-old owner replied that he did not drink alcohol. The occupier did not accept the refusal and searched the kitchen, as a result of which he found alcohol, got angry and shot both Bucha residents with an automatic weapon. Both men died on the spot.

The sister and wife of the murdered owner were hiding in the next room at the time and witnessed the murder of their family member and neighbor.

Watch more: Six feral pigs eat remains of liquidated occupier. VIDEO

They also told the investigators that later the Russian military came to their house and buried the body of the owner in the yard, while the body of the other man was taken outside the property - a few weeks later his son found his body covered with leaves.

National Police investigators identified the killer. He is a 26-year-old native of Altai Krai, a sniper with the 27th separate special forces detachment "Kuzbass" of the Russian National Guard.

He was served a notice of suspicion in absentia for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. The occupier faces life imprisonment for the crime.

Watch more: Ukrainian Defense Forces replenish exchange fund and capture two occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO