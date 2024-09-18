Consequences of Shahed attack on Kropyvnytskyi. PHOTOS

An attack by enemy UAVs in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, killed one person and injured another, and rescuers showed the consequences of the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out in the residential sector of the city: a garage and a house on the territory of a private household were on fire. Nineteen neighbouring private houses sustained minor damage.

"At the scene of the fire, rescuers found the body of a 41-year-old man and an injured 66-year-old woman," the statement said.

Firefighters have now extinguished the fire.

Psychologists and sappers are working at the scene. In total, 36 rescuers and 7 units of special equipment are involved in the aftermath of the attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the attack by the Shaheds in Kropyvnytskyi left one dead and one wounded, and damaged houses. It was also reported that explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi. The enemy attacks with strike UAVs