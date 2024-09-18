New series of explosions has taken place in Lebanon. Hezbollah group’s radio sets and walkie-talkies detonated - media. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 18 September, a new series of explosions took place in Lebanon. Preliminarily, radios and car radios used by militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded.

It is noted that the explosions took place in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. In particular, one of the explosions occurred during the funeral of Hezbollah militants who died as a result of a massive pager explosion on 17 September.

Reuters reports that Hezbollah purchased the portable radios that exploded five months ago.

The BBC reports that a series of recent explosions have left three people dead and more than 100 injured.

In addition, The Jerusalem Post reports that iPhones, video cameras and other devices were also exploded.

Massive pager explosion in Lebanon

On 17 September, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. These devices were used by members of the group to communicate.

Hezbollah accuses Israel, or rather the foreign intelligence service Mossad, of blowing up the pagers. In turn, Israel has not commented on the incident.

Later, Reuters reported that Israel's foreign intelligence service, Mossad, had planted a small amount of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese pagers imported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah several months before the bombings.