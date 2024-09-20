The first Russian refugees from Sudzha, Kursk region, were accommodated in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Russian refugees are staying in temporary accommodation centers set up by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

The "authorities" of the occupiers chose the stolen real estate of Ukrainians in the Primorsky district of Mariupol, near the sea, as the refugees' place of residence.

"This is so cynical that it can easily claim to be the apotheosis of the 'Russian world' in Mariupol. At a time when thousands of their own people are suffering in the dark. Where a free bowl of porridge forms a queue for hours - full provision of chickens," Andriushchenko added.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not received any requests from residents of the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to evacuate.

Ukraine has called on the UN and the Red Cross to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region.

On 10 September, Russian troops began counterattacks in the Kursk region. Over the course of two days, on 10 and 11 September, they captured several settlements northeast and south of Korenevo.

