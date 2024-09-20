Ukrainian weightlifting champion Nina Pashkevych was killed in Donetsk region while performing combat mission. PHOTO

A weightlifter, combat medic and rifleman Nina Pashkevych was killed in Donetsk Oblast while performing a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zdolbuniv City Council.

"It is with indescribable pain that we inform you that Nina Pashkevych, a rifleman, was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region. Forever 47...", the statement reads.

What is known about the defender Nina Pashkevych?

It is noted that Nina was known as a weightlifter, master of sports and coach of Ukrainian and European champions.

Even when she was already in the service, she participated in competitions.

In April of this year, Nina Pashkevych won the Ukrainian Weightlifting Championships, became a ten-time Masters champion, and set several records.

On Saturday, 21 September, Nina Mykolaivna returns home on a shield.

