Attacks over last day: 9 regions came under hostile fire. PHOTO

On 22 September, the Russian army attacked settlements in 9 regions of Ukraine.

Mykolaiv region

Yesterday, on 22 September, at 08:25, 10:43, 11:00, 11:43, 15:50, 17:18, 19:03 and 19:21, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. As a result, two private houses were damaged in Solonchaky village and a car in Dmytrivka village, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA.

Also, in the community, in an open area, there was a dry grass fire, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. In addition, yesterday, at 13:20, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy shelling. There were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Throughout the day, the enemy fired on Nikopol district - the district centre, Myrovka, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. The attacks caused a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. Infrastructure was damaged. It was loud in Pavlohrad in the morning, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Kherson region

Vesele, Tyahynka, Poniativka, Odradokamanka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Tomyna Balka, Bobrovyi Kut, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 7 others were injured.

In the morning, Russians attacked an ambulance from a drone near Romashkove in the Bilozerska community. The vehicle was damaged as a result of explosives dropped from the UAV. A 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They suffered explosive injuries and contusions.

Zaporizhzhia region

On the evening of 22 September , Russian invaders attacked the centre of Zaporizhzhia. According to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, the number of casualties increased to 21.

"Thirteen women and eight men sought medical assistance after the night attack by Russians. After examination and first aid, most of the injured will continue to be treated at home. Currently, two women remain in the hospital - doctors assess their condition as moderate and give a favourable prognosis for recovery," added Fedorov.

In addition, over the past day, Russian occupants conducted 363 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, four people were injured in hostile attacks over the last day. The enemy shelled Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts. In the village of Shyikivka, a household building burned down as a result of shelling by the KAB, two people were injured. In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a private house was partially destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged, and two women were injured.

Today at around 09:00, the occupiers struck again at Kupyansk. An 82-year-old civilian woman was killed.

Sumy region

On 22 September, Russians fired 54 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 150 explosions were recorded.

At night and in the morning of 23 September, the Russian army fired 22 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, 30 explosions were recorded

This morning in the Myropillia community, a hostile FPV drone hit a bus carrying local residents. Two people were injured and evacuated to a medical facility.

Chernihiv region

On the evening of Sunday, 22 September, the occupiers fired mortars at the village of Zarichchia in the Semenivka community on the border of the Chernihiv region. Two men aged 60 and 55 were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, a number of settlements along the border of the Chernihiv region came under hostile fire. In the Horodnyanska community of Chernihiv district, Russian shelling damaged the buildings of an agricultural enterprise and two residential houses.

Donetsk region

Over the last day , explosions occurred in 9 localities: the towns of Hirnyk, Dobropillia, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Sloviansk, Kurakhiv and Novoukrainka. Three civilians were killed and ten were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

In Myrnohrad, two civilians died as a result of artillery shelling and 4 private houses were damaged. One person died in Novoukrainka.

The enemy shelled Kramatorsk with Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, injuring six people, including a girl born in 2008. The occupiers dropped four FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module on Sloviansk, injuring three civilians.

The enemy dropped FAB-250 bombs with the UMPK module on Mykolaivka and Dobropillia, damaging private houses and administrative buildings.

Luhansk region

The enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Makiivka, and Balka Zhuravka, said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Military District.

The Russians also stormed near Stelmakhivka. They shelled Balka Zhuravka with multiple rocket launchers. They also used artillery and drones to shell Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka.