They demanded $1.3 thousand for service in rear: Battalion commander and his accomplice are detained in Zakarpattia region. PHOTOS

The battalion commander and a soldier of one of the military units extorted money from the soldiers for their service in the rear.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"In return for USD 1,300, the battalion commander, who engaged the soldier as an intermediary, was to ensure that another subordinate was included in the list of soldiers who remained to serve in Zakarpattia - in the rear area. In order to implement these intentions, the lieutenant colonel tried to bribe the senior leadership - he offered USD 5,000 for several soldiers," the statement said.

For example, a soldier intermediary was exposed after receiving the second tranche of improper advantage in the amount of USD 800, and his supervisor was exposed when he handed over USD 5,000 in bribes. They were both detained.

The court has now imposed on them custody as a measure of restraint with the right to be released on bail. The involvement of other persons in the corruption scheme is being checked.

The lieutenant colonel is charged with obtaining an improper advantage by an official and giving an improper advantage to an official (Article 368(3), Article 369(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and his subordinate is charged with aiding and abetting in obtaining an improper advantage by an official (Article 27(5) - Article 368(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

