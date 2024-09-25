Day in Donetsk region: 3 people were killed, 5 were injured. Russian Federation struck region 28 times. PHOTOS

On 24 September, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 28 times, killing 3 people and injuring 5.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Russians are constantly shelling Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, and Bohoiavlenka.

Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Kurakhove, private houses were damaged. Kurakhivka, Sontsivka, Hostre, Hannaivka, Hirnyk, and Ostrovske are under occupants' fire. The shelling of Pokrovsk killed 2 people and damaged 3 houses. One person was wounded in Sukhoi Yar. A person was also wounded in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

In Kryvyi Rih of the Liman community, 5 buildings were damaged. In Mykolayivka, 9 multi-story buildings, 3 private houses, an administrative building, and a power line were destroyed; another 1 building was damaged in Tykhonivka. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, a house, an enterprise, a car, 3 non-residential buildings and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged: 2 in Oleksandropol and 2 in Romanivka. In Zoloti Prudy of the Oleksandrivska community, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 12 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged. Russians dropped three aerial bombs on Shcherbynivka.

During the day, Russian troops fired 28 times at Donetsk region, killing 3 residents: 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Kostyantynivka. Another 5 people were wounded. 1,680 people were evacuated from the front line, including 100 children.

