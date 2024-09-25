For world to remember their names: Yevhenia, Yaryna, Daria and Emilia Bazylevych Scholarship Fund was established

In memory of UCU student Daria Bazylevych, her mother Yevhenia and sisters Yaryna and Emilia, the Ukrainian Catholic University, together with her father Yaroslav Bazylevych and the National Scouting Organisation of Ukraine Plast, are launching a sustainable scholarship fund.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of UCU.

As noted, the goal is to raise $100,000, thanks to which UCU students will be able to receive a scholarship every year to follow the ideals and principles that the Bazylevych sisters and their mother demonstrated with their lives. All of them were also active Plast members.

"I was the richest, happiest husband and father: I had a treasure and I always understood that it was a treasure to have such a wife and such responsible, hardworking, beautiful, intelligent, proactive, patriotic children. All the time I was proud of them and will continue to be. They had everything ahead of them - each of them. In an instant, I lost the diversity of feelings that all four of them, each in their own way, had given me during our life together. Today I have the best, the happiest, the most beautiful memories - everything else has been amputated! So I ask everyone to help me create a sustainable scholarship fund in the name of Yevhenia, Yaryna, Daria and Emilia Bazylevych so that the world remembers their names," said Yaroslav Bazylevych, Yevhenia's husband and the girls' father.

As reported, on the night of 4 September, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Lviv, mother Yevhenia Bazylevych and her three daughters, Yaryna, Daria and Emilia, were killed.

Censor.NET also reported that Lviv bid farewell to the Bazylevych family, who died as a result of a Russian strike.

Missile attack on Lviv on 4 September

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to medical reports, as of 4 September, 11 people were in critical condition.